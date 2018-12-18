ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that the plundered wealth will not work for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari predicting they will be swept away before March.

Talking to newsmen Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif is seeking NRO (a euphemism for relief in accountability cases) for Maryam Nawaz but former president Zardari was not interested for the same deal for his son Bilawal.

He said those who plundered the nation have committed treason. The wolves entered in the political that is why the economic conditions have worsened.

The people now understand who is a thief and who is protector, Rasheed further said. These people will be swept away before March, Rasheed predicted.

He said, Imran Khan was voted to power to bulldoze these plunderers.

Those who tormented the people will not by protected by their looted fortunes, Rasheed said adding that they have now become so unpopular that they are getting help from the hired miscreants.

Rasheed condemned manhandling of journalist and demanded the prime minister to take action against the culprits.

Comments

comments