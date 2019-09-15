Dengue patients to gradually decrease in coming days, hopes PM aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza paid a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday to review the facilities being provided to dengue patients there, reported ARY News.

According to a spokesperson for the health ministry, he visited the isolation wards set up for the patients suffering from dengue fever and inquired after their health.

Dr Mirza, speaking on the occasion, said he became upset after getting to know the hardships faced by the dengue patients.

He said the PIMS is currently receiving a large influx of dengue patients, adding that the number of such patients would gradually decrease in the days to come as the civic authorities are working on a war-footing to deal with the outbreak of dengue virus.

Besides, the PM’s aide said the government has launched a campaign to create awareness among the masses about the mosquito-borne disease. He said he himself is monitoring provision of facilities to the dengue patients.

Addressing a conference on family medicine in Islamabad earlier today, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the quality of healthcare is very important and there should be an acceptable minimum standard of it.

He said for this purpose the government is taking it as a challenge.

He said 70 to 80 percent essential health services can be provided at primary healthcare level.

