PM AJK cuts Lahore visit short, rushes to earthquake effected Kashmir

LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider cuts his Lahore visit short after an earthquake hit his constituency earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir departed for Mirpur from Lahore after tragedy struck.

PM AJK will preside over rescue and relief efforts in the region.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to all healthcare facilities in the region to speed up the rate of rescue and relief efforts.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

According to details, Pakistan Armed Forces, medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) taking to the social networking website Twitter, informed of the orders issued by General Qamar Javed Bajwa with regards to the relief efforts.

