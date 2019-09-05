PM apprises Oman’s delegation of brutal repression in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation of Oman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Chairman Majles Al’Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali and comprised Mohammed Ali Amer Baqi, Mohameed Khamis Abdullah Al Badi, Mohameed Ramadhan Qasim Al Balushi, Yoonis Yaqoob Issa Al Siyabi, Murad Ali Yousaf, Salim Hamad Saed Al Mufarraji and Ambassador Mr. Al Sheikh Omar Al Marhoon

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister apprised the visiting dignitaries of the plight of Kashmiris in India-held Jammu and Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri Muslims by Indian forces.

The two sides reiterated the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and to strengthen mutual cooperation in various areas.

Earlier, the 10-member Omani delegation met President Arif Alvi at the President House.

The president said Pakistan has strongly rejected the illegal Indian actions of August 5, whereby it unilaterally tried to alter the disputed status of occupied Kashmir in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that India’s assertion of Jammu and Kashmir being an internal matter was not true, as testified by the recent meeting of the UNSC.

President Alvi stressed that every Muslim must feel the pain of the innocent Kashmiris, who were subjected to blatant human rights violation by Indian Forces.

