PM assured us ‘blackmail’ word was meant for PDM, Agha Raza says

QUETTA: The Prime Minister has met Saturday the bereaved families of Machh martyrs and has assured them fulfillment of their demands, Shuhuda Action Committee representative Syed Agha Raza told media, ARY News reported.

Agha Raza who is also a member of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, a religio-political party, said the families of each martyr were awarded Rs2.5 million in compensation، while the PM has assured the grieving Hazara Community that such incidents will not repeat.

We registered our protest on the word “blackmailing” used by the PM to which he clarified these were meant for not the grieving families but the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s political point-scoring, Agha Raza told media.

He further said that the PM promised due compensation for the 22-year long persecution the community has been subjected to.

Moreover, Agha Raza asserted in his press talk that he represented the mourners of martyred Machh miners and it was their decision not to allow in the meeting with Imran Khan the people who opposed protests and sit-ins.

It was the decision of mourners that Khaliq Hazara must not be allowed to be a part of talks with PM Khan, claimed Raza.

It may be noted that the families of coal miners killed in the Machh massacre have met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit today to Quetta.

The meeting between PM Imran Khan and the families of the Machh victims was held at the Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women’s University in Quetta. PM Khan offered his condolence to the victims’ families.

