PM Imran announces to ban public meetings amid second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to deal with the second wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to ban public meetings across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the COVID-19, PM Imran took lead in this regard and canceled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public meeting scheduled to be held in Rashakai next week.

All kinds of public rallies and corner meetings should be halted to save the people from the deadly virus, he added. PM Imran said, “This is the time to take precautions and If we do, we can control the second wave of the coronavirus.”

He appealed the nation to strictly follow the standard operating procedures SOPs, including wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With the blessing of Allah Almighty and the nation’s cooperation, we remained successful in protecting people’s lives and their economies during the first wave of the pandemic,” the prime minister added.

He said the second wave is continuing these days and we need to again adhere to the practice and resilience shown previously.

“We are not going to close factories, shops, and other businesses in a bid to continue economic activities in the country, but there is a need of strict observance of precautionary measures again to slow down spread of the COVID-19”

The prime minister said, “We are constantly monitoring the situation and the decision to close schools or allowing them to continue their activities will be taken after one month.”

