PM shows solidarity with people of IoK on Int’l Day of Religious Violence and Belief victims

ISLAMABAD: Marking the first International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Religion or Belief based violence today, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the atrocities people of Kashmir have suffered at the hands of a tyrannical Indian annexation and curfew.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote, “Today, on the 1st International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, we call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse & violence, deprived of all fundamental rights & freedoms.”

“The Indian Occupation Forces have even denied them their right to observe their religious practices, including Eid ul Azha.

“As the world shows solidarity for victims of violence based on religion & belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian troops have been injuring Kashmiris with bullets, pellets and teargas shells who are demanding to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

Resistance leaders have urged people to defy curfew and other restrictions and conduct big marches on streets against India’s anti-Kashmir moves and its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as the curfew in the valley has entered 18th day today.

