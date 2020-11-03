PM’s ‘China role model’ statement is super u-turn: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a ‘super U-turn’ by referring China as his role model, ARY News reported.

Talking to media at Accountability Court in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said that the prime minister has made the China as his role model after his frequent references of the ‘State of Madinah’ thus making a super U-turn.

PPP leader had arrived at the accountability court for hearing of assets beyond means reference against him.

“China is a different country, they have different rules and policy,” he said.

“Every citizen is loyal to the country and patriotic. Don’t issue treason certificates to people,” Shah told the ruling party.

“India is prowling and waiting for worsening of conditions in Pakistan to take benefit,” Khursheed Shah said.

“Wheat flour and sugar is unavailable to people, while gas and medicine prices have skyrocketed,” he said. “If a party fails to implement 70 percent of its election manifesto, it should stand dissolved,” he suggested.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

