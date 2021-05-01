ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving growth of 57 per cent in tax collection in April, 2021.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said, “I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020.”

During July-April, tax collections reached Rs3780 billion, which is 14% higher than the same period last year, he said, adding the growth in tax collection shows “our policies have led to broad-based econ[omic] revival.”

I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn – 14% higher than same period last yr. Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ revival. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

According to the tax authorities, the FBR surpassed its revenue collection target by Rs34 billion to Rs384bn in April.

The net collection for April was Rs384bn against a target of Rs350bn, an increase of 9.7 per cent. Revenue collection posted growth of 57pc compared to the collection of Rs244bn in April 2020.

Comments

comments