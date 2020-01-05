PM condemns Nankana episode, says ‘zero tolerance’ to such incidents

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that there is contrast between the Nankana incident and treatment with minorities in India, ARY News reported.

He said that recent condemnable incident in Nankana Sahib is against his vision and will find zero-tolerance by his government.

The Prime Minister said that Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities’ oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda, the prime minister said in a tweet today.

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

Prime Minister Kha further said that the minorities will find protection by police and judiciary in Pakistan.

RSS goons conducting public lynching and Muslims being violated by mobs are not only supported by Modi government but Indian police also leads anti-Muslim attacks, Imran Khan said in his social media statement.

In contrast, Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

Earlier, the foreign office in Islamabad had admonished attempts to paint the Nankana incident as a communal issue and called such attempts as patently motivated.

The foreign office maintained that the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to contrary, particularly claims of acts of “desecration and destruction” and desecration of the holy place, are false and mischievous, read the statement.

Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, founder of Pakistan, read the statement in conclusion.

