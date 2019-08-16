PM Imran Khan strongly condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta’s mosque during Friday prayers that left at least five people martyred and 15 others injured, ARY News reported.

Praying for the martyred, the premier offered condolences to the bereaved families. He advised that the wounded people be provided the best medical care.

Earlier today, at least five people were martyred and 15 injured in a bomb blast during Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Rescue sources said the explosion took place in a Madrasa of Kuchlak town of Quetta during Zuhr prayers. Five people were reported to be dead and around 15 sustained injuries in the blast.

The injured are being shifted to Mufti Mehmood hospital.

As per sources, the explosive was placed beneath the carpet of Madrasa which was set off during Friday prayers.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site of the incident.

On August 6, one person was killed and around 12 were injured in a blast that rippled through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road Quetta.

Comments

comments