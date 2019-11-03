PM congratulates govt for completion of Kartarpur’s revamp in record time

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the government on timely completion of Kartarpur Sahib’s revamp and making sure that the corridor is made operational, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform Twitter, the Prime Minister shared images of the holy place of worship for the believers of Sikhism along with a congratulatory note patting the government for a job well done.

The prime minister also said that ensuring the temple worked at it’s optimum potential on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations were an extraordinary achievement.

The Tweet read: “I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee’s 550th birthday celebrations.”

I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee’s 550th birthday celebrations. pic.twitter.com/dwrqXLan2r — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 3, 2019

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted an invitation from Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

On a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9.

