PM Imran convenes NCC meeting on housing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on housing, construction and development on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NCC committee will review the progress of ongoing housing projects across the country and will present its proposals to remove the obstacles in the path of the projects.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. High officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Planning and Development. State Bank of Pakistan deputy governor and chief secretaries of all provinces will attend the meeting.

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a 13-member national coordination committee to facilitate the construction sector and low-cost housing projects.

The convener of the committee would be Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority while officials from housing, planning division, energy, petroleum, and law departments of the federal government would be part of it.

Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and chief secretaries of all provinces will also be a part of the committee.

