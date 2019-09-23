PM orders countrywide crackdown on illegal import of cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a countrywide crackdown on the illegal imports of cigarettes which annually cause a loss of Rs35 billion to the national kitty.

Sources said that a letter has been issued from the Prime Minister Office to the Health Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue, instructing for a clampdown over the illicit activity in the country.

The letter read that a large-scale illegal trade of local and international cigarettes has been taking place in the country, and this business is growing with each day.

A good amount of tax is evaded in this trade which is incurring a loss of billions to the national exchequer, the letter added.

The PMO also directed the health ministry and FBR to submit a report in this regard on a monthly basis.

