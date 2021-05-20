PM directs finance minister to provide easy housing loans to weaker segments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a task to the finance minister to enable weaker segments of society for owning houses by providing them easy and low-interest loans.

The premier issued the directives while chairing the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad today.

The NCC members have decided to amend the laws regarding the protection of green areas, utilisation of agricultural lands.

After a briefing, the NCC decided to implement the Green Building Code prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change in the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme as a pilot project. It was told that the cost of implementing the Green Code was very less which could be completed within two to three years.

PM Khan directed the Punjab chief secretary to formulate the green areas protection plan and said that steps for the protection of green areas should be considered as a national emergency.

Moreover, a briefing was given to the premier regarding the progress of reorganising master plans of big cities.

Comments

comments