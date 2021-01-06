PM directs mechanism for provision of meal to deserving people under Ehsaas initiative

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday briefed PM about Ehsas Program’s new initiative ‘no one should go to bed hungry’ (Koi Bhoka Na Soye), ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the new initiative here in Islamabad, PM Khan has directed officials to identify areas where people are facing food shortage problems.

While appreciating the suggestions to provide meals to deserving people, the Prime Minister said that a system, through comprehensive planning, should be evolved for easy and direct access to the deserving people.

Areas should be identified where people facing problems in getting two-times meals due to economic difficulties and food must be provided to them under Ehsaas Program’s new initiative, said PM.

The prime minister said with the success of ‘no one should go to bed hungry’ program, Pakistan will set an example in the world.

On the occasion, Sania Nishtar informed the meeting that in light of the prime minister’s vision, the provision of meals will be ensured under a coordinated strategy to areas facing food shortage.

Besides, Dr Sania Nishtar also briefed Imran Khan about Ehsas Donor Management System under which detail of donation and expenditure will automatically be sent to a donor through an automatic digital manner.

