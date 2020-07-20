PM Imran directs overhaul of subsidy system  

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for reforms in ‘subsidy system’, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to ensure that the benefit of subsidies reached only the poor and needy people, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of an economic think-tank, PM Imran ordered to review the entire subsidy system, adding, “The government subsidies are aimed at providing relief and assistance to poor and deserving people.”

The premier directed his finance adviser to set up a special cell to review the subsidies provided by government in various fields and make comprehensive recommendations to enhance their effectiveness.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the budget and subsidies in electricity, gas, fertilizers, utility stores, exports, housing, Ehsas, National Highway Authority, and other government organizations.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi awarded Rs20 billion as subsidy on sugar: Akbar

Earlier on May 27, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had awarded a subsidy of Rs20 billion out of Rs26 billion on sugar in last five years.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Shahzad Akbar had said previously the sugar mafia expanded with the support of corrupt governments, but that time, they were caught red handed in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Shahzad Akbar had said publishing an inquiry report of the sugar scandal was a big step and it would further facilitate the process of accountability in the country. No government had dared to take such a step earlier.

