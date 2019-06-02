PM directs Zartaj Gul to withdraw request for sister’s appointment in Nacta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Sunday State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter to Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan to appoint her sister Shabnam Gul in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq tweeted, “The PM has directed that Zartaj Gul should withdraw her letter written to NACTA regarding the appointment of her sister.”

“This was against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI govt is can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions,” he added.

The PM has directed that Zartaj Gul shud withdraw her letter written to NACTA regarding the appointment of her sister. This was against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI govt is can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 2, 2019

It is noteworthy that Zartaj Gul’s Principal Staff Officer Sami Ul Haq had written the letter to Secretary Interior on February 27, 2019.

“I am directed to refer to your telephonic conversation with Ms Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate, regarding the appointment of Ms Shabnam Gul in Nacta. The CV of Ms Shabnam Gul is attached herewith for further necessary action please,” read the letter.

Subsequently, the interior ministry appointed Ms Shabnam Gul as Director (BS-19) in NACTA on May 22, 2019.

Comments

comments