PM discusses Kashmir crisis with Bahrain’s king over phone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and took him into confidence on the Kashmir crisis, reported ARY News.

The prime minister apprised the Bahraini king of India’s move to annex held Kashmi in violation of the UN resolutions.

Strongly opposing the steps India has taken of late vis-à-vis the held Kashmir, PM Khan reiterated New Delhi has consistently been breaching the UN resolutions.

Held Kashmir has been accepted as a disputed territory globally, he added.

He urged world powers to take note of this irresponsible attitude on the part of India and play their role to maintain peace in the region.

The Bahraini king, expressing concern over the recent developments, said his government has continuously been monitoring the Kashmir situation.

He called for dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute.

