ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Kamyab Jawan Program, ARY News reported.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister ordered to enhance the loan facility for unemployed youth about five times the existing limit.

The official announcement will be made by Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar today.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said, “Youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them.”

Earlier in April, the prime minister had increased loan limit under the Kamyab Jawan Program from Rs5 million to Rs25 mn. The premier had also ordered to reduce the applicable markup rate from eight per cent.

It must be noted that the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ was launched last year for the socio-economic development of the youth in the progress of the country.

Back in March, the UN secretary-general in an informal meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar appreciated Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth development.

