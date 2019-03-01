PM calls for equipping farmers with modern techniques

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting regarding National Agriculture Emergency Programme at the Chief Minister House, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The PM was briefed on steps taken by the provincial government to improve agricultural conditions and upgradation of the sector. PM Khan was told about future planning of the Punjab government to make necessary changes in the sector.

Khan told the meeting that China’s model should be followed to make much-needed changes in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

“We need to equip peasants with modern techniques of farming,” he added. He said adulterated milk badly affect the health of children, hence put their life at risk.

He directed officials concerned to strictly punish anyone found involved in adulterating milk.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to stop construction of housing schemes on agriculture department’s land across all major cities of Punjab.

The decision was taken by the prime minister during a key meeting of Punjab Cabinet.

He directed officials concerned to not approve any housing project on a land owned by the agriculture department.

PM Khan said high-rises will be constructed instead of expanded projects on the land. The meeting described the rationale of the decision as minimizing the use of land.

