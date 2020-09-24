PM Imran directs to provide all-out facilities to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to provide every possible facility to overseas Pakistanis regarding remittances, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan said that the government will create attractive investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis.

He said that his government was paying special attention on increase in export and foreign investment. The prime minister said that increase in export vital for the country’s economic stability.

Read More:‘Alhamdulillah’: PM says remittances rose 31% in first 2 months of fiscal year

Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the country recorded an increase of 31 per cent in remittances in the first two months of current fiscal year as compared to last year’s the same period.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had said overseas Pakistanis sent $2.095 billion in remittances during the month of August this year which is 24.4 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year. He had added the country received record $2.768 billion dollars in remittances in the month of July this year.

“For the first two months of this fiscal year our remittances are up 31% over the same period last year. Alhamdulillah,” he had said.

