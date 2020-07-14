PM Imran felicitates Turkish president on country’s ‘National Unity Day’     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended his congratulations to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the country’s ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’, ARY News reported.

In his message to President Erdogan, PM Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of Turkey.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I would like to reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Turkey on the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan continues to stand by Turkey and has been taking all possible steps to support Turkey’s efforts to address the threat posed by the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO).

“Our prayers and best wishes are with you and the people of Turkey as they determinedly march towards peace and prosperity, and ever greater glory.”

Four years ago, on this day, the Turkish people displayed their characteristic resilience and legendary bravery to defy the forces of darkness targeting Turkey’s peace and stability as well as its democratic institutions, he added.

Read More: Turkey marks failed coup that changed country

PM Imran said that the saga of human courage and determination witnessed on 15 July 2016 was indeed an inspiration for millions across the globe and will be remembered in the annals of history.

Symbolizing the same spirit that motivated our forefathers not to hesitate from making any sacrifice for their Turkish brethren a century ago, there was spontaneous outburst of support and solidarity for Turkey on 15 July 2016.

The entire Pakistani nation spoke with one voice against the attempt to undermine Turkey’s peace, democracy and march towards prosperity.

“We join the people of Turkey in honouring the martyrs and supporting their families,” PM Imran said, adding that they will always be shoulder-to-shoulder supporting each other.

