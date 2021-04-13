ISLAMABAD: In a high-level huddle scheduled on Tuesday which Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired himself to discuss price control of essential food items as the holy month of Ramazan arrived, Utility Stores officials noted that 20KG flour bag is available for Rs800 in the facility, ARY News reported.

The session was attended by all the relevant officials including federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhar Imam and Omer Ayub, while special assistants including Sania Nishter and Shahbaz Gill were also present, among concerned secretaries.

The Managing Director of the Utility Stores Corporation was also present in the meeting who briefed the session on the prices of essential items ahead of Ramazan.

He said the price of Ghee is Rs170 a kilogram across the country in all utility stores.

Each day the utility stores across Pakistan sell 2600 tons of flour while 2000 tons of sugar, he briefed. We are selling 1200 tons of ghee every day, further added the USC DG.

While Islamabad chief commissioner told the session that many economical bazars have been put in place all over Islamabad and mobile vans for essential items at cheaper rates are also doing rounds due to Covid spread.

Other relevant officials from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also pledged before the session to ensure the availability of essential items on control rates within their remits.

The Prime Minister directed the huddle to monitor prices consistently and rigorously and to make sure the poor do not suffer the price hike orchestrated by profiteers in the holy month.

