PM forms committee to ward off economic fallout from corona pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday constituted a high-level committee to take steps to ward off the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

He presided over a meeting of the government’s economic team to take stock of possible repercussions of the global outbreak of the infection on the country’s faltering economy.

Shortly after the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets said the premier formed the committee that will be headed by his Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

عوام کے ریلیف کیلئےاشیائے ضروریہ کی بلاتعطل فراہمی کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے پرعزم ہیں۔پاکستان کے عوام کا معاشی اور روزگار کا تحفظ ہماری ذمہ داری ہے۔2/2 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 16, 2020

She maintained the government is determined to ensure unhindered supply of essential commodities to provide relief to the masses.

To protect the people’s livelihoods and financial interests is the government’s responsibility, Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

