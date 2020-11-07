PM Imran lays foundation stone of university, hospital in Hafizabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and university in Hafizabad, ARY News reported.

According to sources, besides the hospital and university, PM Imran will also lay foundation stones of various uplift projects in the city today. The prime minister will address a public gathering at the Municipal Stadium in Hafizabad shortly.

Taking to the social networking website, Punjab Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran Khan to provide two facilities to the citizens which include a university to be constructed on 118-kanal land with the cost of Rs4500 million and a 400-bed hospital equipped with modern medical facilities with the cost of Rs2000 million.

حافظ آباد جیسے پنجاب کے اہم شہر کو گزشتہ کئی دہائیوں سے لگاتار پسماندہ رکھا گیا لیکن اب نہیں! آج وزیر اعظم عمران خان حافظ آباد کی تاریخ کے سب سے بڑے جلسہ میں 118 کنال پر محیط یونیورسٹی ( مالیت :4500 ملین) اور 400 بیڈ کے ڈی ایچ کیو ہسپتال (مالیت: 2000 ملین) کی بنیاد رکھیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 7, 2020

She said that Hafizabad, a major city of Punjab, had been kept deprived of basic facilities by the past rulers who have focused only on a few cities.

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدارماضی کے حکمرانوں کی طرح جھوٹے دعوؤں اورجعلی بیانات پرنہیں بلکہ حقیقی خدمت پریقین رکھتے ہیں

آج حافظ آباد میں اربوں روپے مالیت سے جدید ہسپتال اور یونیورسٹی کی بنیادرکھی جائے گی

تحریک انصاف کی حکومت میں پسماندہ اضلاع ترقی کی جانب گامزن۔۔

یہ ہے حقیقی تبدیلی! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 7, 2020

