PM to inaugurate round-the-clock functioning of Torkham border crossing tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The inauguration ceremony of the round-the-clock functioning of the Pak-Afghan border crossing will be taking place tomorrow (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Torkham border in Khyber district has been opened for twenty-four hours on a trial basis since 2nd of this month.

This decision of the incumbent government is aimed at enhancing trade with Afghanistan and facilitating business community of the two countries.

Previously, PM Khan had postponed his visit to the Torkham border crossing at the eleventh hour on Friday night.

He was scheduled to formally inaugurate the round-the-clock functioning of the Pak-Afghan border crossing.

The inauguration ceremony was reportedly cancelled for the third time since July.

