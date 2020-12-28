PM Imran takes notice of gas load shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of gas load shedding across the country, ARY News reported.

Taking action on public complaints pertaining to the suspension of gas supply to domestic and industrial consumers, PM Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal ministers and the concerned officials in Islamabad today.

Sources said that the prime minister will be briefed on the ongoing gas crisis, reforms in the energy sector and measures taken to overcome the shortage of gas in the country.

Federal ministers, special advisers to the prime minister and other concerned officials will attend the meeting, the sources added.

Read More: Gas supply to industrial units disrupted in Karachi

Earlier today, the gas supply disruption had hit industries after residential areas which crippled production-line of a large number of industrial units in Karachi.

The production activities in various industrial areas had been suspended due to disruption in gas supply to the industries located in SITE, Korangi, Landhi and Federal B Area. The industrial areas of the metropolis were facing the gas load shedding for eight to 10 hours in a day.

SITE Association of Industry’s vice president had warned of a major halt in production activities following the gas supply disruption that will threaten timely fulfillment of export commitments.

