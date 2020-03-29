AJK’s new PM House converted into quarantine centre for coronavirus suspects

MUZAFFARABAD: In an unprecedented step to facilitate the suspected patients of novel coronavirus, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Sunday said that newly constructed PM House has been converted into quarantine centre, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Farooq Haider said that the government has converted officers clubs and rest houses into isolation centres.

He maintained that the AJK government has established state-of-the-art laboratories in various cities for coronavirus test.

The prime minister said that the health professionals have been provided protective kits so that they can perform their duties without any fear.

Earlier on March 23, to stem the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had announced a three-week lockdown in the region.

The AJK premier had appealed to the public to stay in their homes and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Unveiling the restrictions, he had said transport will remain suspended and people will not be allowed to go out unnecessarily during this period. However, he had added, special passes will be issued to people for travelling in inevitable circumstances.

