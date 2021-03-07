PM House, PMO expenses reduced to Rs46 million

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government’s austerity drive has helped save the national exchequer millions of rupees.

The expenditures of the Prime Minister’s House and Prime Minister’s Office have significantly been cut, according to official data. Rs218 million were allocated in the last fiscal year to meet the operating expenses, however, only Rs46 million were used.

Also Read: How much did PM Imran’s maiden Sri Lanka trip cost?

Similarly, a considerable amount of Rs10 million was saved out of the allocated budget for travel and transportation.

In addition to that, a visible reduction of budget can be seen under the head of entertainment and gifts from Rs1.5 million to just only 1,000. Another massive cut was seen in tour expenses of the prime minister. Only Rs1.2 million were spent against the allocated budget of Rs20 million.

Also Read: Imran Khan cuts PM House expenses by 68 per cent

The expenditure on Wages of Household Servant was cut by about Rs30 million.

Comments

comments