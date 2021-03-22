PM House receives Broadsheet scandal inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: The inquiry report of the Broadsheet scandal has been received in the Prime Minister’s (PM) House, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The federal government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed Shaikh to head the inquiry committee after the revelations made by the Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Sources further said that the inquiry report was received by Joint Secretary Zahid Maqsood. The report consists of 500 pages. Overall the committee recorded statements of 26 witnesses in the scandal.

It is to be noted that Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed Shaikh has refused to take a salary and other perks and privileges offered by the government for heading the commission.

Was offered bribe to drop probe against Sharifs: Mousavi

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

In an exclusive interview to ARY News, he revealed that a person who introduced himself as former premier Nawaz Sharif’s nephew offered the bribe to drop the probe.

“Anjum Dar had several photographs of himself sitting with Nawaz Sharif. He said he was his [Nawaz’s] nephew. I have witnesses who were sitting with me in that meeting,” Mousavi said.

“He offered us $25 million to go away,” the firm owner said. “I was a bit confused…Because Sharifs were not in power and it was Zardari’s government. The massage was they didn’t want this thing to go any further. They didn’t want any further investigation.”

He said he refused to take the bribe.

