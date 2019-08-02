‘PM Imran among most popular world leaders’

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will lay the foundation of a new chapter in Pak-US ties in the weeks to come.

“Amidst political controversies I have no doubts that post @ImranKhanPTI visit of USA and @realDonaldTrump remarks on Kashmir, he [Imran] is certainly amongst most popular world leaders in Pak,” he tweeted.

“In coming weeks both leaders [wi]ll be able to lay foundations of new chapter of USA-Pak relationship.”

Earlier, on July 25, the business community had termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden tour to United States the most successful in history of Pakistan.

They lauded the prime minister’s prudent vision and determination resetting bilateral ties in counter-terrorism, defense, energy and trade.

