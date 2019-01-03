PM Imran arrives in Turkey on two-day official visit  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

PM Imran received a warm welcome by Konya Governor Cuneyit Orhan Toprak and Deputy Mayor Mithat at the airport. It is the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to brotherly nation Turkey after assuming office.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and others also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations.

During the visit, he will meet the Turkish president to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation.

The prime minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businesspeople and potential investors during his stay in Ankara.

The prime minister also visited the mausoleum of renowned Sufi Muslim scholar Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi in Konya and offered Fateha.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historical and unparalleled ties based on a shared religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

The two countries have excellent political, economic, defence, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each year.

The premier’s visit will further reinforce the historical ties between the governments and the people of the two brotherly countries.