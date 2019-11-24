PM Imran to launch Clean Green Pakistan Index today

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Clean Green Pakistan Index on Monday.

“The first of its kind Clean Green Pakistan Index to start healthy cleanliness competition among 19 cities across the country is going to be launched here on Monday,” said Malik Amin Aslam.

Talking to media, the advisor on climate change said the barometer aims at improving overall green and clean outlooks of the Pakistani cities by kicking off competition among them on various indicators.

He said at the grand launching ceremony, the Prime Minister would also announce the start of the first phase of six-month competition among 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The data for the Clean Green Index would be collected by municipal and district departments which would be submitted through Municipal headquarters to Provincial headquarters and then to the MoCC.

The ceremony will be attended by top key political and non-political representatives of provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, federal and provincial ministers, senior federal, provincial government officials and ambassadors of various countries.

