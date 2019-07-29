PM Imran, COAS Bajwa discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall security situation of the country were discussed.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor were also present during the meeting held at the Prime Minister Office.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed him on his recent visit to the United States of America.

The President commended the Prime Minister on the successful completion of his visit and termed it a huge success in terms of effectively conveying Pakistan’s narrative on issues of regional and international importance.

He said that such high-level visits will further strengthen the relations between the United States and Pakistan.

