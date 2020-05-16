ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eradicating the ‘virus of corruption’ from the country, ARY News reported.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the government is pursuing a comprehensive roadmap to handle the Corona Virus challenge.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today along with Special Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, he said the country’s resources and wealth were plundered in an organized manner in the past by previous governments.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government pursuing a comprehensive roadmap to handle the Covid-19 challenge,” he said and added that despite the economic constraint, the incumbent government announced a stimulus package of Rs 1.2 trillion to provide relief to every segment of the society affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While giving a breakout of the stimulus package, he said that govt allocated Rs480 billion for the business community, exporters and 570 billion rupees for relief to the citizens.

Commenting over the Ehsaas program, he said that Rs104 billion have so far been disbursed amongst the deserving families. He said the cash assistance program is being executed in the most transparent and efficient manner.

Shibli Faraz said the federal government has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospitals in all four provinces. He added that all the federating units have been taken along to cope with the situation arising out of the pandemic.

“There were differences amongst the provinces on the resumption of the public transport but consensus has been developed on the matter to a great extent now,” he informed.

He regretted that the opposition parties did not provide any positive suggestions in the National Assembly session which was summoned on their insistence.” The opposition used the NA session on Covid-19 situation for political point-scoring.”

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar said there are evidence and trail of the kickbacks and commission received by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

He demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to place Shehbaz Sharif on a no-fly list amid fresh revelations pertaining to his alleged corrupt practices.

Shahbaz Sharif is going nowhere as he has to respond to the corruption charges, added PM aide.

