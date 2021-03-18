ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran on Thursday formed a 10-member political committee to consult with all opposition parties regarding the electoral reforms and amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, ARY News reported.

The committee comprising Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Shafqat Mahmood, Amir Kiyani, Saifullah Niazi and Shibli Faraz will hold negotiations with opposition regarding the imposition of electoral reforms and amendment to NAB laws.

The committee will meet and brief the prime minister about the developments made with the opposition on electoral reforms and NAB laws on daily basis.

Furthermore, the 10-member committee will also present its recommendations to the premier on the economy, relief packages, employment and subsidies.

The federal government is mulling over providing direct subsidies to poor people in different sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to form a parliamentary committee having representation of all parties for electoral reforms.

“I have asked the speaker to form a parliamentary committee having a representation of all parties,” the prime minister had said adding that the committee should mull over electoral reforms and reach a conclusion in this regard.

The prime minister had said that Senate elections have once again proved the use of money for buying votes as the recent elections were held in a non-transparent manner.

“The motives which have led to corrupt practices being used in the Senate polls should be abolished,” the prime minister had said and added that the corrupt parliamentary system is harming the democracy in the country.

