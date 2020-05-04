PM Imran discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Ethiopian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday telephoned his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss matters of mutual interest and the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The two also leaders agreed on the importance of working together to evolve a comprehensive plan for debt relief issues. He underscored that developing countries faced the twin challenge of containing the Covid-19 disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods.

PM Imran Khan also emphasized the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia. He also reiterated his felicitations to Abiy Ahmed Ali on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also invited his Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his support shown towards Pakistan’s call for debt relief at the G20.

PM Imran Khan also apprised Justin Trudeau on the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

