ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the 10th D-8 Summit being hosted by Bangladesh in a virtual format here on Thursday.

He will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the summit.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi virtually attended the 19th Council of Ministers meeting that will precede the Summit.

Speaking virtually at the D-8 Council of Ministers meeting today (Wednesday), he said the member states should create opportunities for entrepreneurs and mobilize the private sector.

The theme of the Summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology.”

The Summit will be attended by heads of states and governments of eight D-8 Member States including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey and Pakistan.

The 10t D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a Declaration and the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030.

With Pakistan as the current chair of D8, an organization of eight developing nations including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was established in 1997.

Pakistan assumed chair at the 8th Summit of D-8, held in Islamabad in November 2012. Pakistan continued to hold the Chair beyond the normal period of two years. During Islamabad Summit in November 2012 two landmark documents were signed: (i) the D-8 Charter and (ii) Global Vision.

