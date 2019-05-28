PM Imran to depart for Saudi Arabia on May 30

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 30 to attend the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

Sources relayed a delegation will accompany the prime minister during his tour of the kingdom. He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is hosting the OIC Summit titled “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future” aimed at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

PM Khan will deliver a keynote speech at the OIC summit and hold meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit. He will return to the country upon completion of his visit on June 1.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Speaking to the media prior to his departure for Jeddah, he confirmed that the prime minister will attend the 14th Summit of OIC on May 31.

“The OIC session is very important to discuss the Middle East conflict and also the proposed Peace Plan to diffuse the situation,” Qureshi said.

At the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Qureshi said he would present the country’s stance on regional situation, particularly the ongoing tension relating to Iran and Middle East.

Comments

comments