PM Imran doesn’t value democracy: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not respect democracy as he didn’t come through political power, ARY News reported.

“No chance of an alliance with Imran Khan,” said Zardari while talking to media in Islamabad.

The PPP co-chairman said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) treats him with respect and he also respects anti-graft watchdog officials.

The former president also termed the reports of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah’s arrest as rumours.

Commenting over the news of de-seating Senate Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari said that Bilawal Bhutto will take stand on it.

He once again dispelled the impression of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like deal with the incumbent government.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday the incumbent government has nothing to do with recent arrests of opposition leaders.

Speaking in ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, she said the people wanted the accountability of political leaders involved in plundering the national kitty in order to bring an end to corrupt practices in the country.

The special assistant said the government was determined to ensure the rule of law.

The country faced an existential threat because of rampant corruption, she opined, adding that a corruption free country and society are indispensable for progress.

Ms Awan, slamming previous governments, said loans worth Rs24000 billion were piled up over the past decade. She said the people of the country knew the truth and therefore, can’t be misled.

