PM Imran, Dr Abdullah discuss Pak-Afghan bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah have discussed bilateral ties and ongoing peace process during a telephonic conversation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries. He said that there was no military solution of Afghanistan altercation except a political one. The premier also highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in the Afghanistan peace process.

He said that Pakistan is looking forward to the initiation of intra-peace dialogues in Afghanistan. Imran Khan also expressed well wishes for Dr Abdullah Abdullah for achieving targets in the forthcoming phase of peace dialogues.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations besides taking forward the Afghanistan peace process.

PM Imran Khan also invited the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a delegation of Afghan Taliban had arrived in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the Afghanistan peace process with senior Pakistani officials.

The delegation had reached the federal capital from Qatar at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliberate the Afghan peace process and other related issues.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, had confirmed the other day that an Afghan Taliban delegation will be visiting Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the peace process.

