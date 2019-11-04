PM Imran launches Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the Ehsaas programme will bring a remarkable change in various areas of society, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that scholarships to deserving and talented students will provide them an opportunity to excel in life.

“Providing 50,000 scholarships each year to undergraduates is a big step towards higher education,” he added.

The PM Khan said that allocating quota for physically challenged persons and females is an indication that the government believes in inclusive policies for the development of the country.

“Ehsaas programme is derived from the concept of State of Madina,” said PM, adding that the health Insaf cards, Langar khanas and other initiatives will make the dream of State of Madina true.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the work of Sania Nishtar who is taking initiatives to bring improvements in the life of the common man.

Addressing the event, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Scholarship Programme is the biggest program in the history of the world.

She said that 5 billion rupees will be allocated annually and 50000 undergraduate students will be given scholarships each year along with accommodation expenses.

She added, “50 percent scholarships will be given to women students while 2 percent to physically disabled persons.”

These scholarships will be provided in agriculture, arts and humanitarians, business education, engineering, medical, physical sciences and social sciences.

Sania Nishtar said that HEC has provided scholarships to 30000 undergraduates in the last 14 years while 50000 scholarships will be given in year under this program which is an exemplary step.

“The Ehsaas Scholarship Programme will be further expanded in all four provinces including FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan,” she concluded.

