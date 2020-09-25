If opposition lawmakers resign, elections will be held on vacant seats: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday said he will hold elections on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers resign, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the prime minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) meant to create differences between the incumbent government and Pakistan Army.

PM Khan further said, “We had allowed the broadcast of Nawaz Sharif’s speech because we knew that many leaders would protest in name of freedom of expression if the speech had not been allowed to air”.

Commenting over opposition’s planned protest demonstrations, the premier said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI)-led federal government was not afraid of opposition parties protest movement and added that Pakistan Army support decisions of incumbent government because “we are not corrupt”.

PM Khan reiterated that he would not give any (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO-like concession to the opposition and will hold by-elections on seats vacated by opposition lawmakers.

While asked about opposition leaders meetings with military leadership, PM Khan said, “What can I say about those who meet secretly with the military leadership because I know about all those meetings.”

The prime minister said that there is no political future of PPP leader Asif Zardari and PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif and they keep JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman with them because they do not have the manpower.

He said that sugar and wheat crisis won’t occur this year in the country as the government has finalised strategy, but on the same hand has warned that a major gas crisis would occur in the upcoming winter season.

While speaking over the recent hike in medicine prices, the prime minister said that the federal cabinet had approved an increase in prices of 94 life-saving drugs to ensure their availability in the market.

The premier said that he sees a bright future for Pakistan and within the next two-three years, the country will emerge strong and overcome all challenges.

