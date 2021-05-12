PM Imran, President Erdogan agree to raise voice for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on Israel’s heinous attack during Ramazan on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside the Mosque.

PM Imran and President Erdogan vowed to work together especially at the United Nations in jointly mobilizing the international community to help stop these attacks.

The leaders also agreed that the two foreign ministers would be working closely together to raise the Palestinian issue at the international level.

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders.

Appreciating Turkey’s role, the prime minister stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has soared to 56 including 14 children besides increasing the number of injured Palestinians up to 320 in Gaza.

The relentless airstrikes started by Israel late on Monday have wounded at least 320 Palestinians in the territory, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the latest offence, Israeli fighter jets have destroyed a 14-storey building that housed businesses as well as media offices in Gaza City after dropping two bombs.

