ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued directives for putting to good use unutilised properties of government departments and institutions for the welfare of the people.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said income earned from these unused properties will be spent on the welfare of the masses and improvement of basic facilities such as schools, colleges and hospitals.

Prime Minister Khan pointed out that different departments of the federal government are facing losses of billions of rupees annually despite owning such assets. He slammed past rulers over their alleged criminal negligence by not using state-owned properties for public welfare.

He cautioned that strict action will be taken against those officials who will not identify such properties or create hurdles in their proper utilisation.

At a high-level meeting held to get a briefing on utilising Punjab’s government land for public welfare projects last month, the prime minister was apprised that Punjab Cooperative Board For Liquidation (PCBL) owned 293 properties as 98 properties including agriculture, commercial and residential sites are available for auction.

He directed PBCL and law ministers to take all the necessary steps put these properties to good use.

