PM Imran hails overseas Pakistanis for contribution in dams’ fund     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded the generous contribution of the overseas Pakistanis in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Dubai, which called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that he will soon lay the foundation stone of Mohmand Dam.

On the occasion, the delegation of oversees Pakistanis presented a cheque worth $918,510 to PM Imran Khan for the dams fund.

The Prime minister said the government is planning to start construction work of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams ahead of the schedule due to the encouraging response from the overseas Pakistanis.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan, on September 7, had urged the overseas Pakistanis to donate generously for construction of dams in Pakistan to avert the looming water crisis.

In a video message, the prime minister had urged the Pakistanis working abroad to donate at least 1000 dollars to the dam fund so that the water reservoirs could be constructed within time and within the estimated cost.

