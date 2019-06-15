‘PM Imran to head inquiry commission on 10-year debt’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would head a high-powered inquiry commission to probe the Rs24,000 billion loans piled up over the past 10 years.

Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the commission would comprise of experts from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant departments.

Vawda said the prime minister himself would supervise the high-powered inquiry commission’s investigations, adding that the nation wanted to know about the projects that had been completed utilising the loans worth Rs24,000 billion.

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif did nothing for the nation, adding if he had done anything he would have told the Joint Investigation Team during Panama investigations.

In an address to the nation on June 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish a high-powered commission under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion in the last 10 years.

“No one will be able to continue indulging in corrupt practices in the country in future. The country is now stabilised and I will go after them now.”

