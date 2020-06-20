PM Imran says resumption of international flights to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that government is opening airspace for international flights to help overseas Pakistanis who have suffered most during the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister also appreciated the overseas Pakistanis for showing great courage during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tomorrow we will partially open airspace for intl flights. This is being done especially to help our Overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage & made us proud. We welcome you back home and our govt will facilitate you in every way,” he said in a Tweet.

Tomorrow we will partially open airspace for intl flights.This is being done specially to help our Overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage & made us proud. We welcome you back home & our govt will facilitate you in every way. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2020

He also appreciated the philanthropic role played by Overseas Pakistani community in helping their brothers and sisters abroad during Covid19.

“There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need,” the prime minister said.

I appreciate the philanthropic role played by the Overseas Pakistani community in helping their brothers & sisters abroad during Covid19. There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2020

The Government of Pakistan on Friday announced the resumption of full-scale international flight operation from all airports of the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified the resumption of international flight operation in Pakistan as the NOTAM read that all international passengers and chartered flights will be authorised to operate to and from all airports except Gwadar and Turbat.

The latest decision will come into effect from Friday night. The aviation authority will approve the schedule of the flights in order to ensure sufficient separation between arrival and departures of the passengers under health protocols adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It also read that the orders will apply on all cargo, special and diplomatic flights, whereas, it will need special permission from the higher authorities.

Read More: Pakistan resumes international flight operation from all airports

Moreover, the operation will be continued under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the concerned authorities.

Earlier on June 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a green signal to resume international flight operations, after closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments