PM Imran Khan to arrive in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a two-day visit today to discuss various issues, including Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Khan will leave for Karachi after chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The prime minister will have a busy schedule during his visit and would hold separate meetings with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, said sources.

The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The premier will visit Larkana, a political stronghold of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Wednesday morning, where he would visit Prime Minister Ehsaas Centre and would also meet healthcare workers.

The premier would also meet with the provincial leadership of the party in Larkana.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on May 04 said that Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Karachi at the end of the ongoing week. However, the visit was delayed.

The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan would soon announce more relief packages under Ehsaas programme for Karachi.

